Reacting to the Boston Celtics’ Game 1 2024 NBA Finals win vs. the Dallas Mavericks

When star Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis came out to the court at TD Garden this past Thursday (June 6) evening ahead of the Celtics’ 107-89 Game 1 win over the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals, the crowd immediately reacted to his return. And that seems to have powered the Latvian center to one of the biggest games he has had yet as a Celtic.

“Tonight was an affirmation to myself that I’m pretty good,” said Porzingis to the media postgame after a defensive masterclass interspersed with some truly lethal scoring. “I’m not perfect, but I can play like this, and I can add to this team.” The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, reacted to the win soon after the final buzzer sounded.

Check it out for yourself in the clip embedded below!

