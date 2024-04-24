Reacting to the Boston Celtics Game 1 win vs. the Miami Heat

What can we learn about the Boston Celtics‘ first round series with the Miami Heat from their 114-94 Game 1 win at TD Garden this past Sunday (April 21)? While these two ball clubs share a recent rivalry, this Heat team is banged up without Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier. Can they steal a game from the Celtics?

Do they have to dance on the edge of dirty play to stay in the contest? And what else can we learn about how this first round series might play out based on what we have seen so far in the smallest of sample sizes? The cohost of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, linked up with Brady Hawk from 5 Reasons Sports to recap Game 1, how much Miami can compete without Butler and his impressions of Boston compared to one year ago.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire