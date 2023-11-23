Reacting to the Boston Celtics defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in an East showdown

The Boston Celtics secured an impressive victory against the Milwaukee Bucks with a final score of 119-116. Star All-NBA Boston forward Jaylen Brown played a pivotal role in setting the tone for the Celtics, silencing his critics with a strong performance from the start after a flop of a game in the team’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets the game prior.

Brown’s aggressive play throughout the contest and efficient scoring, coupled with a season-high 8 assists, contributed to the team’s success in a big way. Despite a less favorable pace in the game’s fourth quarter that saw the Bucks catch fire and nearly steal the game, the Celtics managed to secure the win.

NBC Sports Boston’s Amina Smith, Chris Forsberg, and Brian Scalabrine recapped the Georgia native’s big night in Boston’s critical victory on “Postgame Live” Wednesday night.

