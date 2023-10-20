Reacting to the Boston Celtics’ blowout preseason win vs. the Charlotte Hornets

The Boston Celtics showcased their dominance in the preseason finale by trouncing the Charlotte Hornets with a score of 127-99 on Thursday night. This victory highlighted the Celtics’ offensive and defensive potential, with the team’s identity characterized by versatile scoring options,..

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are leading that charge, complemented by newcomers like Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday and relative recent arrival Derrick White Their defensive prowess was evident as well, recording a franchise record for steals in a regular season game with 22. The bench’s enthusiasm and team spirit were also noteworthy, signaling a positive atmosphere within the squad as they approach the regular season.

The folks over at the NBC Sports Boston put together their immediate reaction to the blowout win.

Check it out in the clip embedded above.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire