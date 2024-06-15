Reacting to the Boston Celtics blowout Game 4 finals loss to the Dallas Mavericks

“Preparation doesn’t guarantee an automatic success,” said Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla after his team’s 122-64 blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Arena this past Friday (June 14) night.

“I thought we had a great process,” he added. I thought we had a great shootaround. Thought we had a great film session yesterday. I thought the guys came out with the right intentions. I just didn’t think it went our way, and I thought Dallas outplayed us. They just played harder.”

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, reacted to the Mavs unexpected win in Game 4, and shared what they think it means for Game 5 as the series shifts back to TD Garden on Monday (June 17). Check it out in the clip embedded below.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire