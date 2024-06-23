Reacting to the Boston Celtics’ 2024 NBA Championship duck boat parade

The City of Boston held an absolutely breathtaking duck boat championship parade to celebrate the Boston Celtics winning the franchise’s league-record 18th NBA Championship against the Dallas Mavericks this past Monday (June 17) night.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, reacted from afar to some of the best moments from the parade on a recent episode of their show. They also check in on what all of the Celtics haters everywhere have been up to since Boston won it all in a new edition of the Schadenfreude Report.

Plus, they get into some news around the league and what’s next for the Celtics.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire