Reacting to the Boston Celtics’ 109-102 Game 4 win vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers

Now in possession of a commanding 3-1 lead in their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Cleveland Cavaliers with their 109-102 Game 4 win at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse this past Monday (May 13) night, the Boston Celtics could close out the Cavs at TD Garden on Wednesday (May 15). Will they take care of their business on their own home court?

The Celtics have a chance to steal some rest while the opponent who will emerge from the tied-up East second round series between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers settles that score. Could it be long enough to get star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis back on the court?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, reacted to the Celtics’ big Game 4 victory postgame on Monday night. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire