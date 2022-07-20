Reacting to 10 highest-graded EDGE rushers in 'Madden NFL 22' 'NFL Total Access'
Reacting to the 10 highest-graded EDGE rushers in 'Madden NFL 22'. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The tight end player rating for the new "Madden NFL 23" videogame have been released, and one New England Patriots veteran made the top 10.
Tom Brady shouts out Ja'Marr Chase after the ratings release.
The ascending Packers secondary got a week's worth of workouts in together in Baltimore, the hometown of Adrian Amos.
Ryan Poles arrived and gutted the Bears' defensive line. Some moves were harder to stomach than others, but Eddie Goldman's retirement, Bilal Nichols' PUP stint, and Akiem Hicks' injury history show the Bears' GM deserves the benefit of doubt.
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's player rating in "Madden 23" caused a bit of a stir Monday, and even Tom Brady reacted to the situation.
If the reasonably expected range of punishment for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson does indeed fall in the range of two to eight games, the team that employs him currently is expecting the higher end of things. Per a league source, the Browns privately are bracing for an eight-game suspension of Watson. That obviously doesn’t mean [more]
Unless Judge Robinson is sharing her thoughts with the parties, no one knows what Watson's potential discipline could be but the team is preparing for a certain number per a report:
Camille Kostek joins Gronk's agent Drew Rosenhaus in betting on his return to the NFL.
Goldman played his entire six-year career with the Bears.
Here's how much money Nick Saban said Alabama football players made off their name, image and likeness in 2021.
Asante Samuel just can't resist criticizing Bill Belichick, especially when it comes to the most popular debate about the Patriots dynasty.
The Nnamdi Asomugha error in Philly was one of the Eagles' defining flubs of the past 20 years, and apparently the mistake was clear almost right away. By Adam Hermann
When Jets rookies report for training camp on Tuesday, one of them won’t be there. As noted by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, second-round running back Breece Hall is the team’s only unsigned draft pick. The situation will be confusing to many, since most of the 2022 draft picks are signed. That’s because the 2011 labor [more]
A UW-Milwaukee distance runner in a mascot outfit became instantly viral over the weekend thanks to a bone-crushing hit by Packers' A.J. Dillon.
Andrew Wiggins made his first All-Star team this year and was a crucial part of the Golden State Warriors' run to the NBA title, but he still regrets one thing he did this season. "I still wish I didn't get [vaccinated], to be honest with you," ...
Training camp is closing in and while some roster sports are locked up, @BenGrimaldi finds 5 Cowboys who have the most to gain with standout performances in Oxnard.
Former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel explains how he knew Nnamdi Asomugha was overrated when he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles
Greg Norman told The Palm Beach Post in an exclusive interview last week that after this week's announcements the 2023 field of players is "closed."
It's been a rough offseason for Coach Zimmer.
The world has changed dramatically in recent years when it comes to attitudes regarding marijuana. When running back Ricky Williams entered the NFL in 1999, viewpoints and laws were very different. But players still used marijuana then, as they do now, to manage pain. Williams shared two stories with USA Today regarding marijuana use during [more]