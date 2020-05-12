Get reacquainted with NASCAR, TV times, coverage, ways to follow the races

Welcome back, old friend. Or, for some of you, welcome aboard as you follow NASCAR for the very first time. We want to make this an enjoyable experience for all of you as we get back to providing the world‘s best racing for your entertainment.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, NASCAR has not been on the track since the March 8 Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway. However, with NASCAR set to return in the safest manner possible on May 17 at Darlington Raceway (without fans in the stands and with strict guidelines in place), we would like to share some tips on how to follow the races.

WHERE TO WATCH

Besides the coverage on NASCAR.com, which we will explain in the next section, here are the broadcast details for the revised May schedule that NASCAR recently released:

Date Series Venue Time TV Radio May 17 Cup Series Darlington 3:30 p.m.* FOX MRN/Sirius May 19 Xfinity Darlington 8 p.m. FS1 MRN/Sirius May 20 Cup Series Darlington 7:30 p.m. FS1 MRN/Sirius May 24 Cup Series Charlotte 6 p.m. FOX PRN/Sirius May 25 Xfinity Charlotte 7:30 p.m. FS1 PRN/Sirius May 26 Gander Charlotte 8 p.m. FS1 MRN/Sirius May 27 Cup Series Charlotte 8 p.m. FS1 PRN/Sirius

* = All times are ET.

We will provide more schedule updates as they become available. Log on to NASCAR.com and visit the following pages regularly for the latest news:

Full NASCAR schedule

TV schedule

Weekend track schedule

NASCAR.COM COVERAGE

Besides news, video and analysis from a talented group of content producers, NASCAR.com offers these highlights to our race coverage:

Race Center: During any of our national series races — Cup Series, Xfinity Series or Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series — Race Center is the best place to be for live leaderboard look-ins that include live lap times, lap-by-lap notes and in-race highlights. Customize the leaderboard experience and see the stats you like most displayed prominently. Bonus: Free for the next two months, listen to radio broadcast, NASCAR officials, and driver team communications during Cup, Xfinity, and Truck races, qualifying sessions and practices. Available on desktop within the Scanner widget (top right of the page).

NASCAR Mobile: The official app of NASCAR. Access all the Race Center features listed above in addition to Scanner with enhanced telemetry and NASCAR Drive in-car cameras. Purchase a subscription and get an ad-free experience (no commercials or ads). Bonus: You can also listen for free here to radio broadcast, officials, and driver team communications during Cup, Xfinity, and Truck races, qualifying sessions and practices for May and June.

NASCAR Drive: Live video of up to six driver in-car cameras and other cameras (battle cams, stationary cams, aerial cams) streamed throughout the race. Free access for all NASCAR Cup Series races and companion Xfinity Series races. Available on desktop and mobile web at www.nascar.com/drive or inside the NASCAR Mobile app (iOS and Android phone and tablet) by clicking on the Drive icon in the navigation.

For more details on how to follow NASCAR, visit our Follow Live page.

NASCAR SOCIAL CHANNELS



Interact with NASCAR‘s social team on a variety of different topics and get live updates during the races. Pick your preferred social media outlet and become a loyal follower:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

GAMING

The NASCAR Finish Line app by Penn Gaming is free to play and your chance to win $25,000 during every race. Pick the correct drivers in the categories and you will be well on your way to big bucks, big bucks, and no whammies! It’s that simple.

NASCAR Fantasy Live is back, and now is the perfect time to begin a new league — or pick up where you left off in an existing league. Our “garage pick” gives players the option to replace an underperforming driver during the race — a “do over” because who couldn‘t use a “do over” every once in a while?

ENASCAR

Don‘t forget these talented athletes! iRacing has provided fans with a large measure of enjoyment during a difficult time. Don‘t worry, they aren‘t going away.

Watch the Coca-Cola iRacing Series compete on NASCAR tracks every other Tuesday from now until the championship race on Nov. 1 on eNASCAR.com/live.

On Wednesdays, tune in to the NASCAR Heat Pro League, also on eNASCAR.com/live. Drivers will compete in two sessions, one for PS4 and the other for Xbox One.

NASCAR ROOTS

Keep tabs on the hottest prospects coming up the NASCAR ranks, including Hailie Deegan. See them before they become stars and celebrate the sport‘s Saturday night roots with full ARCA Menards Series coverage and more.

NASCAR TERMINOLOGY

First-time follower? Let’s get you up to speed with the lingo. We‘ll guide you through the NASCAR terms that may seem odd at first so you can be talking like a pro in no time.

Camber: The amount a tire is tilted in or out from vertical. Described in degrees, either positive or negative.

Dirty air: Aerodynamic term for the turbulent air currents caused by fast-moving cars that can cause a particular car to lose control.

Downforce: A combination of aerodynamic and centrifugal forces. The more downforce, the more grip a car has. But more downforce also means more drag, which can rob a race car of speed.

GETTING BACK UP TO SPEED

Series Recent race winner Venue Standings leader ’19 champ Cup Joey Logano Phoenix Kevin Harvick* Kyle Busch Xfinity Brandon Jones Phoenix Harrison Burton* Tyler Reddick Gander Kyle Busch Las Vegas Austin Hill* Matt Crafton

* = Click on the standings leader to get access to standings, other stats.

For more details on how to follow NASCAR, visit our Follow Live page.