Get reacquainted with NASCAR, TV times, coverage, ways to follow the races
Welcome back, old friend. Or, for some of you, welcome aboard as you follow NASCAR for the very first time. We want to make this an enjoyable experience for all of you as we get back to providing the world‘s best racing for your entertainment.
Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, NASCAR has not been on the track since the March 8 Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway. However, with NASCAR set to return in the safest manner possible on May 17 at Darlington Raceway (without fans in the stands and with strict guidelines in place), we would like to share some tips on how to follow the races.
WHERE TO WATCH
Besides the coverage on NASCAR.com, which we will explain in the next section, here are the broadcast details for the revised May schedule that NASCAR recently released:
Date
Series
Venue
Time
TV
Radio
May 17
Cup Series
Darlington
3:30 p.m.*
FOX
MRN/Sirius
May 19
Xfinity
Darlington
8 p.m.
FS1
MRN/Sirius
May 20
Cup Series
Darlington
7:30 p.m.
FS1
MRN/Sirius
May 24
Cup Series
Charlotte
6 p.m.
FOX
PRN/Sirius
May 25
Xfinity
Charlotte
7:30 p.m.
FS1
PRN/Sirius
May 26
Gander
Charlotte
8 p.m.
FS1
MRN/Sirius
May 27
Cup Series
Charlotte
8 p.m.
FS1
PRN/Sirius
* = All times are ET.
We will provide more schedule updates as they become available. Log on to NASCAR.com and visit the following pages regularly for the latest news:
NASCAR.COM COVERAGE
Besides news, video and analysis from a talented group of content producers, NASCAR.com offers these highlights to our race coverage:
Race Center: During any of our national series races — Cup Series, Xfinity Series or Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series — Race Center is the best place to be for live leaderboard look-ins that include live lap times, lap-by-lap notes and in-race highlights. Customize the leaderboard experience and see the stats you like most displayed prominently. Bonus: Free for the next two months, listen to radio broadcast, NASCAR officials, and driver team communications during Cup, Xfinity, and Truck races, qualifying sessions and practices. Available on desktop within the Scanner widget (top right of the page).
NASCAR Mobile: The official app of NASCAR. Access all the Race Center features listed above in addition to Scanner with enhanced telemetry and NASCAR Drive in-car cameras. Purchase a subscription and get an ad-free experience (no commercials or ads). Bonus: You can also listen for free here to radio broadcast, officials, and driver team communications during Cup, Xfinity, and Truck races, qualifying sessions and practices for May and June.
NASCAR Drive: Live video of up to six driver in-car cameras and other cameras (battle cams, stationary cams, aerial cams) streamed throughout the race. Free access for all NASCAR Cup Series races and companion Xfinity Series races. Available on desktop and mobile web at www.nascar.com/drive or inside the NASCAR Mobile app (iOS and Android phone and tablet) by clicking on the Drive icon in the navigation.
For more details on how to follow NASCAR, visit our Follow Live page.
NASCAR SOCIAL CHANNELS
Interact with NASCAR‘s social team on a variety of different topics and get live updates during the races. Pick your preferred social media outlet and become a loyal follower:
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
GAMING
The NASCAR Finish Line app by Penn Gaming is free to play and your chance to win $25,000 during every race. Pick the correct drivers in the categories and you will be well on your way to big bucks, big bucks, and no whammies! It’s that simple.
NASCAR Fantasy Live is back, and now is the perfect time to begin a new league — or pick up where you left off in an existing league. Our “garage pick” gives players the option to replace an underperforming driver during the race — a “do over” because who couldn‘t use a “do over” every once in a while?
Don‘t forget these talented athletes! iRacing has provided fans with a large measure of enjoyment during a difficult time. Don‘t worry, they aren‘t going away.
Watch the Coca-Cola iRacing Series compete on NASCAR tracks every other Tuesday from now until the championship race on Nov. 1 on eNASCAR.com/live.
On Wednesdays, tune in to the NASCAR Heat Pro League, also on eNASCAR.com/live. Drivers will compete in two sessions, one for PS4 and the other for Xbox One.
Keep tabs on the hottest prospects coming up the NASCAR ranks, including Hailie Deegan. See them before they become stars and celebrate the sport‘s Saturday night roots with full ARCA Menards Series coverage and more.
First-time follower? Let’s get you up to speed with the lingo. We‘ll guide you through the NASCAR terms that may seem odd at first so you can be talking like a pro in no time.
Camber: The amount a tire is tilted in or out from vertical. Described in degrees, either positive or negative.
Dirty air: Aerodynamic term for the turbulent air currents caused by fast-moving cars that can cause a particular car to lose control.
Downforce: A combination of aerodynamic and centrifugal forces. The more downforce, the more grip a car has. But more downforce also means more drag, which can rob a race car of speed.
GETTING BACK UP TO SPEED
Series
Recent race winner
Venue
Standings leader
’19 champ
Cup
Joey Logano
Phoenix
Kyle Busch
Xfinity
Brandon Jones
Phoenix
Tyler Reddick
Gander
Kyle Busch
Las Vegas
Matt Crafton
* = Click on the standings leader to get access to standings, other stats.
For more details on how to follow NASCAR, visit our Follow Live page.