Reaching 2-A championship game has been aim for Owensboro Catholic

Nov. 27—Owensboro Catholic has arrived at a destination the football program had set for itself over a year ago.

The Aces are 14-0 and will play for the Class 2-A state championship Friday at Kroger Field in Lexington.

Catholic will meet Mayfield, a long-time Kentucky small school football power, for the 2-A state championship. Mayfield beat Beechwood 31-28 in their 2-A semifinal game at War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield last Friday.

Catholic had little trouble beating Somerset 44-15 in their semifinal game at Steele Stadium last Friday.

Kickoff of the KHSAA 2-A state championship game is Friday at 3 p.m. CT.

Catholic coach Jason Morris talked about reaching the 2-A state championship game during the 2022 season, and Catholic didn't shy away from making that a driving goal for this 2023 season.

"The last two seasons, this has kind of been brewing for two years," Morris said. "We gave LCA (Lexington Christian) a battle. Last year we thought we were kind of the team to beat if could beat LCA, and we came up an inch short."

In the third round of the 2-A playoffs in 2022, Owensboro Catholic drove nearly 90 yards to the Lexington Christian 3-yard line with 3.4 seconds left, Brady Atwell rolled out and had a pass deflected in the end zone, allowing LCA to escape with an electrifying 33-27 win.

"There was a lot of talk last year about we're going to be good (this) year," Morris said. "Our message to the team last year was let's be good now. That same group are seniors and they've taken care of business."

Atwell has had a tremendous season, throwing for 4,227 yards and 65 touchdowns with just six interceptions. The junior hit 277-of-386 passes for an amazing 74%. Atwell has also ran for 657 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Atwell is eighth nationally all-time in touchdown passes in a season, according to NFHS records. He was a

"Brady has improved and matured in all aspects of football, and life in general," Morris said.

Atwell had a game day invite to attend the Kentucky at Louisville football game Saturday at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Tutt Carrico has 84 catches for 1,577 yards and 27 touchdowns. Noah Rhinerson has 904 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Waryn Ebelhar has 801 yards and 13 touchdowns. Deuce Sims has 544 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Carrico is one touchdown away from tying a KHSAA record for touchdown receptions in a season.

"Execution especially early in games been good, we've been coming out early getting momentum on our side," Morris said of Catholic's offense. "One more thing that makes some of our stats more impressive is that they've come in two quarters."

That's because of the number of 'running clocks' Catholic has had in blowout wins this season.

The versatility of Catholic's passing game makes the team very hard to defend.

"We can attack with all phases of the offense," Morris said.

Catholic has played Mayfield three times, all in the Class 2A playoffs, and Mayfield won all three matchups, in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Although Catholic was focused on beating Somerset, Aces coaches had looked at film of both Mayfield and Beechwood in case they advanced to the state championship game.

"You've got to be prepared," Morris said. "We had taken peeks at film of Mayfield and Beechwood, but our focus was on beating Somerset."