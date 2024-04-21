Rea crashes as Razgatlioglu wins Assen thriller

Jonathan Rea has yet to finish on the podium in his first nine races as a Yamaha rider [Getty Images]

Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed a thrilling victory in the second World Superbike feature race at Assen, as six-time champion Jonathan Rea crashed.

BMW rider Razgatlioglu prevailed in an eight-bike battle for the lead at the Dutch circuit.

Reigning champion Alvaro Bautista was second and Yahama's Remy Gardner was third.

It has been a disappointing start to life with Yamaha for Rea, 37, who joined the team after ending his successful partnership with Kawassaki at the end of last season.

As drizzle started to fall around Assen, Rea and former Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes crashed at the first corner with 12 laps remaining.

Rea rejoined to finish in 19th position, but it marks a disappointing end to a weekend in which he qualified on pole position.

As multiple riders battled for the lead - with Gardner, Andrea Locatelli, Bautista and Razgatlioglu all having spells of hitting the front - it was Razgatlioglu who judged the difficult conditions best.

After dropping to seventh, the 2021 champion picked his way through the pack and passed Bautista with six laps to go for a lead he would not relinquish.

Championship leader Bautista had to settle for second and Australian Gardner secured his first World Superbikes podium in third.

Andrea Iannone narrowly missed out on the rostrum while Locatelli and Great Britain's Sam Lowes completed the top six.

Nicholas Spinelli, who sensationally won on his debut in Saturday's opener, was 16th in Sunday's feature race.

World Superbike Championship, Assen - Race two results

1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW) 21 laps

2. Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) +0.6 seconds

3. Remy Gardner (Yamaha) +1.0

4. Andrea Iannone (Ducati) +3.1

5. Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) +3.2

6. Sam Lowes (Ducati ) +5.1

19. Jonathan Rea (Yamaha) +1:18.9

DNF. Alex Lowes (Kawasaki)

DNF. Scott Redding (BMW)