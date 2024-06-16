Rea 10th in Misano as Razgatlioglu completes treble

It's been a disappointing first season with Yamaha for Jonathan Rea [Getty Images]

Jonathan Rea finished 10th the race two of the World Superbikes round at Misano as series leader Toprak Razgatlioglu made it three wins out of three.

Six-time champion Rea crashed out of Saturday's opener and then came in eighth on his Yamaha in Sunday morning's Superpole race.

The Northern Ireland rider has struggled for form in his first season with Yamaha and lies 14th in the championship standings.

The 37-year-old has a best finish of fifth in the opening 12 races of the season.

Razgatlioglu finished ahead of Nicolo Bulega and Alex Lowes in the Superpole race and it was the same one-two in the final race.

The BMW rider from Turkey won by 2.9 seconds from Bulega to complete the treble with champion Alvaro Bautista in third.

Lowes was fourth and was followed in by Andrea Locatelli and Danilo Petrucci.

Razgatlioglu replaced Bautista at the top of the championship with his race one win and now holds a 21-point advantage.