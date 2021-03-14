Rd. 3 Takeaways: Westwood favored in 'rematch'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Will Gray
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It's Lee Westwood and Bryson DeChambeau in the final pairing, and no, you didn't hop in a time machine to a week ago.

The same two men that anchored the tee sheet at Bay Hill will once again hold the same spot Sunday in the final round of The Players, with Westwood playfully dubbing it a "rematch." DeChambeau turned a one-shot deficit into a one-shot win last week in Orlando, but this time he's staring at a two-shot deficit after Westwood birdied two of his final three holes to reach 13 under par. Justin Thomas (-10) and Jon Rahm (-9) aren't far behind in what is shaping up to be an exciting finale on the Stadium Course.

Westwood's lack of hardware on this side of the Atlantic is well-documented, but he's playing with house money now on a course that suits his game. The problem is, DeChambeau shows no signs of slowing down as he looks for two wins in a row.

Updated odds to win (via PointsBet Sportsbook)

+250: Lee Westwood

+275: Bryson DeChambeau

+500: Justin Thomas

+900: Jon Rahm

+1600: Paul Casey

+1800: Doug Ghim

+2800: Brian Harman

+3300: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Sergio Garcia

+6600: Chris Kirk

Here are some further observations, buys and fades from a day of low scoring at TPC Sawgrass as the list of names in the mix for the $2.7 million first prize continues to thin:

Westwood survives a slow start.

After about an hour or so of play Saturday morning, you quickly got the sense that the course was playing a bit differently than it had over the previous two days. Pins were accessible, greens were softer and what little wind remained was less of a factor. The scores went deep into red figures, highlighted by Thomas painting the board with an 8-under 64. All the while, Westwood appeared set to stumble out of the lead while making par on each of his first 10 holes.

The tee-to-green game didn't falter, but the putts simply weren't dropping. Rather than panic, the Englishman stuck to his guns and eventually reaped the rewards: four birdies over his final eight holes for a bogey-free 68, including a 25-foot make on the 17th that pleased the limited crowd.

Westwood has now gone 44 holes without a bogey on a treacherous layout. One week ago, he took every shot from DeChambeau and kept smiling even after falling a shot short. This time around with double the cushion, he seems keen to close the deal.

DeChambeau's performance just keeps getting more well-rounded.

It's not about the long drives this week, and the problem for his peers is that it doesn't have to be. DeChambeau is able to press his advantages elsewhere on the course and occasionally take a line (like on 15 or 16) accessible only to him. But he also displayed a deft touch elsewhere: getting up and down from around the green on Nos. 2, 9 and 16, plus holing a 15-footer for par on the last to ensure a pairing with Westwood.

DeChambeau vastly improved his (relatively) shoddy driving Saturday, ranking third in SG: Off-the-Tee. But he also thrived on and around the greens, scrambling to save par on seven of eight occasions while ranking second in the field in SG: Putting. It's a combination that makes him nearly impossible to beat, and a poor day with the irons was the only thing keeping DeChambeau from turning his 67 into a 64.

There's still enough trouble lurking around the Stadium Course to potentially derail his back-to-back bid. But at this point it's clear that he has styled a gameplan for Sawgrass that is wildly different than the one he used at Bay Hill, and he's anything but a one-trick pony at this point. If he's beating the field both off the tee and on the greens Sunday, he'll be almost impossible to stop.

The chase pack has some pedigree.

No disrespect to those players on the 36-hole leaderboard, but it didn't quite match the magnitude of the moment from a starpower perspective. My, how things can change in a day. Suddenly Thomas is in the mix, earning a spot in the penultimate group after shooting the round of the week on a course he loves. Rahm is four shots back but trailing only four players, meaning that he'll head to the course with thoughts of winning for the second time in three years. Yes, Doug Ghim could throw in a Perksian curve ball. But having two of the top three players in the world lurking among the top five means that neither Westwood nor DeChambeau can afford to turn this into a match play situation.

Thomas was especially strong, and the turnaround off the tee was remarkable: after ranking 144th in SG: Off-the-Tee Friday, he ranked second in the category Saturday while accounting for a difference of nearly four shots. He was playing with a swagger similar to the one he displayed four years ago at Quail Hollow, and he surely won't slow down in his pursuit of the leaders.

Round 3 Buy

Lee Westwood (+250). This is in part due to the overall makeup of my card. I've got a +1800 pre-tournament ticket on Thomas, +1400 on Rahm from overnight and a +15000 flier lurking just in case Chris Kirk has a 65 left in him. So if I'm adding anything to the mix it's one of the two leaders, and I think you're paying a premium right now to back DeChambeau. So many things went right for him Saturday across multiple facets that I wonder if he'll be able to replicate it, let alone the fact that the public is piling on to him in a big way right now. Westwood's two-shot lead could prove pivotal (as opposed to the one-shot margin a week ago), and he just seems so rock solid. I genuinely think that he believes he enjoys an advantage over DeChambeau on this particular golf course whereas I don't know that he held that belief a week ago at Bay Hill. Betting on Westwood to close out a lead on Sunday takes some gumption, but he's clearly found a zen-like state and is playing some of the best golf of his career. Given another chance to slay golf's Goliath, I think he gets it done more often than not.

Round 3 Fade

Matthew Fitzpatrick. I'm still not entirely sure what happened to the Englishman on Saturday, as he did well to keep his 72 from becoming a 76. Fitzpatrick had to scramble to save bogey on four different occasions, spraying the ball off the tee while putting approaches into the water on Nos. 4 and 16. His elite short game saved him, as he ranked fourth in the field in SG: Putting for the second consecutive round, but a rough day tee-to-green torpedoed his chances to win. Now he's looking at a Sunday pairing with Sawgrass savant Sergio Garcia, and I'll take the Spaniard at +118 in the head-to-head. Garcia got off to a slow start but eventually found his rhythm, and he still ranks second for the week in SG: Approach. I expect him to create a bevy of birdie chances on a course he knows and loves, whereas I'm looking to go the other way after a head-scratching performance from Fitzpatrick in the final group.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Recommended Stories

  • Lee Westwood shoots 4-under 68 to lead by 2 after Round 3 at THE PLAYERS

    In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Lee Westwood shot a bogey-free, 4-under 68 to lead by two shots going into Sunday's final round.

  • The Players odds: Lee Westwood, Bryson DeChambeau co-favorites after 54 holes

    Lee Westwood and Bryson DeChambeau have the same odds to win The Players Championship entering Sunday.

  • Pitino back in the NCAA Tournament with MAAC champs Iona

    ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) Rick Pitino ended an Iona team photo, a championship trophy as the centerpiece, by pointing toward a ladder and telling the Gaels to clip the nets. From coaching perennial powers to exile to the New York suburbs, Pitino has navigated a vagabond career bathed in scandal and success the only way he can: by winning. Asante Gist scored 18 points and Pitino took his record-tying fifth school to the NCAA Tournament with Iona's 60-51 victory over Fairfield on Saturday in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship.

  • Lee Westwood may be leading The Players, but everyone is still chasing Bryson DeChambeau

    They’re all chasing Bryson DeChambeau, and that includes Lee Westwood, who’ll technically ride a two-shot lead into Sunday’s final round of The Players.

  • Rory McIlroy: I've ruined my swing trying to copy Bryson DeChambeau

    Rory McIlroy has admitted messing up his swing in an attempt to emulate Bryson DeChambeau. In a stunningly honest self-critique, the Northern Irishman pointed the finger squarely at his own desire for speed and power to explain the loss of form that saw him miss the cut at The Players Championship and leave him with a race against time to recover his renowned rhythm for next month’s Masters. Professional golfers simply do not do this. In the wake of an ignominious display - which McIlroy’s certainly was at Sawgrass, as the defending champion fell short of the weekend by 10 shots - they will either refuse to talk or grunt platitudes. But McIlroy stepped off the Stadium course after a second-round 75 to go with his opening 79 and let loose - on himself. How Rory McIlroy can recover from his dreaded two-way miss in time for the Masters “Where it all stems from is probably like October last year, doing a little bit of speed training, started getting sucked into that stuff,” he said. “Swing got flat, long, and too rotational. Obviously I added some speed and am hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn't a good thing. So I'm sort of fighting to get back out of that. That's what I'm frustrated with. “Why did I do it? I'd be lying if I said it wasn't anything to do with what Bryson did at the US Open. I think a lot of people saw that and were like, whoa, if this is the way they're going to set golf courses up in the future, it helps. It really helps. “The one thing that people don't appreciate is how good Bryson is out of the rough. Not only because of how upright he is but because his short irons are longer than standard, so he can get a little more speed through the rough than us other guys. And I thought being able to get some more speed is a good thing, and maybe just to the detriment a little bit of my swing, I got there. But I just need to maybe rein it back in a little bit.”

  • Better with age? Westwood takes lead at Players Championship

    Lee Westwood isn't interested in comparing himself with the player who rose to No. 1 in the world a decade ago. Westwood had all the shots Friday in a bogey-free round at The Players Championship, with two birdies at the start and a nifty pitch to a troublesome pin on the par-5 ninth to close with a another birdie and a 6-under 66. Westwood, who turns 48 next month, played well enough to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week at Bay Hill except that DeChambeau was one shot better in a fascinating duel of generations on a course that favors power.

  • Georgetown Hoyas steal NCAA Tournament bid, shrink bubble

    No one expected the Georgetown Hoyas to get into the NCAA Tournament. Winning the Big East title, they've left some bubble teams nervous.

  • World No. 1 Dustin Johnson confirms he's not going to compete in Olympics

    Dustin Johnson confirmed on Saturday that he will not play in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

  • Muguruza ends long wait, beats Krejcikova in Dubai final

    Garbine Muguruza ended her almost two-year wait for a title with a win against Barbora Krejcikova in the final of the Dubai Championships.

  • Jordan Spieth nearly nailed Rory Sabbatini with his tee shot during the Players Championship

    Jordan Spieth nearly nailed Rory Sabbatini with his tee shot Saturday during the Players Championship.

  • Tom Brady's NFL contracts through the years

    With Tom Brady agreeing to a contract extension with the Buccaneers, let's take a look back at all of the contracts the seven-time Super Bowl champ has signed throughout his NFL career.

  • Cardinals free agent outlook: CB Patrick Peterson

    A look at cornerback Patrick Peterson and whether the free agent will return to the Arizona Cardinals in 2021.

  • DeChambeau reacts to Rory McIlroy's comments about the Bryson effect

    Bryson DeChambeau was asked his thoughts on Rory McIlroy's comments about trying to emulate Bryson.

  • Bears bring back Pat O’Donnell on one-year deal

    The Bears signed kicker Cairo Santos to a three-year, $9 million contract Thursday. They now have ensured the return of their punter. The Bears are bringing back Pat O'Donnell on a one-year deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. O’Donnell, 30, joined the Bears as a sixth-round choice in 2014. He has served as the [more]

  • Hennessey Cranks Up McLaren 765LT Power

    This is almost unbelievable…

  • 2019 Honda Monkey Does Basic, Two-Wheeled Fun

    Slow, tiny, and affordable, the 125-cc Honda Monkey minibike never takes itself too seriously.

  • No. 24 USC holds off Utah 91-85 in double overtime at Pac-12

    LAS VEGAS (AP) Evan Mobley played just seven minutes in the first half due to foul trouble and wasn't assertive when he was in the game. Mobley scored 13 of his 26 points in the two overtimes and No. 24 Southern California outlasted scrappy Utah 91-85 in the Pac-12 quarterfinals Thursday night. ''Well, he was well rested, so he had a lot of energy, and then he had to go two extra periods in overtime,'' USC coach Andy Enfield said.

  • Manchester United's Harry Maguire enters the pantheon of all-time missed shots (video)

    This is amazing.

  • Irving scores 40, Nets beat Celtics 121-109

    NEW YORK (AP) Kyrie Irving scored 40 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 121-109 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. James Harden had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Brooklyn, which improved to 25-13 with its 12th win in 13 games. Landry Shamet added 18 points and fellow reserve Jeff Green finished with 11.

  • Who will be the NFL's first $100 million-a-year quarterback?

    As money rises in the NFL, who will be the first quarterback to crack the nine-figure-a-year level?