RCTC's baseball season ends with second loss in tournament

May 17—ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team dropped a 7-5 decision to North Dakota State College of Science on Friday, eliminating it from the North Plains District Tournament.

The game was played at Dick Putz Field and ended the Yellowjackets' season at 29-17 overall. RCTC also lost Thursday, 7-6 to Century College.

Those two losses dashed RCTC's hopes of advancing to the NJCAA Division III World Series.

No other information from the game was available.