RCTC's baseball season ends with second loss in tournament

May 19—ST. CLOUD — The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team saw its season come to an end with a pair of losses in the North Plains District Tournament over the weekend.

RCTC ended the four-team double elimination event 0-2 as it suffered a 7-6 loss to Century College in the first round and then fell 7-5 to North Dakota State College of Science in an elimination game.

The Yellowjackets had a big rally in the opener, but their comeback from a 6-0 deficit fell just short.

After trailing 6-0, RCTC scored five straight runs, gave up a run in the bottom of the eighth and then fell short by scoring a single run in the ninth on a homer by Griffin Olson.

Luis Rodriguez, Augusto Mungarrieta and losing pitcher Rees Campanale all had two hits for RCTC. Rodriguez had a double and two RBIs, Campanale had one RBI and Mungarrieta added a double.

Campanale allowed six earned runs in five innings on the mound and he gave up three homers. Zack Carr followed with three innings of relief and he allowed one earned run.

No game details were available on the RCTC and NDSCS game.

The Yellowjackets finish the season 29-17.

RCTC/Ridgewater boxscore