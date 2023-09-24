RCTC women's soccer team blows past Lake Superior College

Sep. 23—ROCHESTER — Emily Morales scored three goals and had an assist as Rochester Community and Technical College blew past Lake Superior College 11-0 in women's soccer.

RCTC took 44 shots, 31 of them on goal.

"RCTC played a pretty complete match," Yellowjackets coach Bryan Weiss said. "We were able to move the ball around, which led to some quality shots, and we played solid team defense."

Ellie Kirchner, McKenna Baker and Madison Harden each had two goals for RTCT. Mackenzie Polson had a goal and three assists.

Goalie Tayea Popillion had three saves.