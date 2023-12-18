RCTC women use sizzling shooting to blast Bismarck

Dec. 17—ANOKA — Cassidy Shute, Sophie Andring and Jada James paced a big offensive showing by No. 1-ranked Division III Rochester Community and Technical College as the Yellowjackets routed Division I junior college team Bismarck State College (N.D.) 85-55 on Sunday.

Shute sizzled, going 6-for-7 from 3-point distance and 10-for-12 overall in scoring 26 points. The Austin graduate also had three assists. Andring (Dover-Eyota) was 8-for-11 from the field and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line in scoring 21 points and James (St. Paul Como Park) was 9-for-18 from the field en route to 20 points. James also grabbed 10 rebounds and had three steals.

On Saturday, RCTC beat Joliet Junior College 80-63.

"It was a great weekend for us with two wins," said RCTC coach Jason Bonde, whose team moved to 8-1 overall.

RCTC shot 52% from the field against Bismarck, including 8-for-16 from 3-point distance. It also finished with a 41-30 rebounding edge.