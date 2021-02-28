RCTC women cash in on 25 forced turnovers to stay unbeaten

Feb. 28—Jason Bonde still hasn't lost as head coach of the RCTC women's basketball program.

The Yellowjackets (9-0) outscored Minnesota State Community & Technical College 16-7 in the first quarter and cruised to a 57-39 victory.

Lexi Hugeback scored 12 points and ripped down six rebounds. Olivia Christianson added 11 points to go along with a team-high eight rebounds, four assists, five steals and one block. Kiley Nihart added nine points, six rebounds and four assists.

Ravyn Miles and Jaide Pressley each had eight points.

RCTC's defense was spectacular. They forced 25 turnovers, including 17 steals, and they held MSCTC to just 28 percent shooting and 20 percent from 3-point range.

BOX SCORE: RCTC 57, MSCTC 39