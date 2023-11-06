RCTC wins its 22nd football state championship, first since 2015

Nov. 5—ST. CLOUD — The Rochester Community and Technical College football team is going to get a chance to play for the Division III NJCAA national championship.

RCTC earned a spot in the D-III junior college title game with a 24-16 victory against North Dakota State College of Science in the MCAC state championship game on Sunday at St. Cloud State University.

"I'm really so proud of the guys," second-year RCTC coach Terrance Isaac Sr. said. "They put in a lot of hard work and determination."

The state championship is the 22nd for RCTC but the first since 2015, when the Yellowjackets got to play in the overall NJCAA national championship game.

The Yellowjackets (8-2), the No. 1 seed in the state playoffs, used a big second quarter when they scored 17 points to set up the victory, their second of the season against No. 2 NDSCS. RCTC posted a 28-27 win when the teams met during the regular season.

Rodrigo Castaneda's field goal gave RCTC a 3-0 lead in the second quarter. Following an NDSCS touchdown, the Yellowjackets went back ahead 10-7 when Devin Watson tossed a 3-yard TD pass to running back Micha Hobin.

RCTC made a huge defensive play late in the half to take a 17-7 lead at the break. Martell Williams scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown to increase the lead to 10 points.

NDSCS nearly tied the score in the second half. It got a field goal in the third quarter to make the score 17-10 and then a touchdown in the fourth quarter. But a missed point-after kick on the touchdown kept RCTC's lead at 17-16.

Raphael Manning had a 14 — yard touchdown run with 1:23 remaining to increase RCTC's lead to eight points — 24-16. Safety Michael Coble of Byron then sealed the victory with an interception in the closing minute of play.

"It was just a real team effort," Isaac Sr. said. "We had so many guys step up and contribute and the defense really came up big."

RCTC is ranked No. 2 in the country among NJCAA Division III football teams. The Yellowjackets will play at No. 1 College of DuPage (10-1) in the national title game on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Glen Ellyn, Ill.

RCTC hosted DuPage in the first game of the season and DuPage, the defending D-III national champion, posted a narrow 24-21 victory. The game was tied at 14-14 at the half.

This is the first time RCTC will get a chance to play in the D-III football national title game since that game has been established in the non-scholarship division. Playing for a Division III championship has been a goal for the Yellowjackets all season long.

"It's a great honor and it makes all those 5 a.m. practices worth it," Isaac Sr. said.

RCTC 24, NDSCS 16

NDSCS 0-7-3-6 — 16

RCTC 0-17-0-7 — 24