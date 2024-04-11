RCTC splits high-scoring baseball doubleheader

Apr. 10—ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team split a high-scoring doubleheader with the Gustavus Adolphus JV on Wednesday at RCTC.

The teams combined for 47 runs, 48 hits and 17 pitchers used over the two games.

Gustavus won the opener 12-10, while RCTC built a 10-3 lead after three innings in the nightcap and hung on to win 13-12.

RCTC also jumped out to a lead in the opener, going up 3-0 after two innings and 4-3 after three.

The teams scored five runs each over the next two innings. Gustavus finally pulled ahead for good with two runs in the seventh and two in the eighth.

For RCTC, center fielder Rees Campanale and catcher Riley Forbes had two hits each, while first baseman Owen Varges had a double, a run scored and four RBIs and shortstop Griffin Olson belted a two-run home run.

The Yellowjackets used five pitchers. Starter Zach Condon went three innings, allowing three runs on four hits with three strikeouts.

RCTC took a 12-7 lead into the final inning of the second game, but Gustavus started the top of the seventh with five consecutive hits. All five of those runners scored with no outs, the last three on a home run by Joe Burns.

The Yellowjackets' patience paid off in the bottom of the inning, though, as they strung together four walks to push the winning run across. First baseman Logan O'Hara walked with one out and the bases loaded to end the game with a 13-12 win.

RCTC is now 12-10 overall. It hosts Western Technical College in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday.