Apr. 6—ROCHESTER — Rochester Community and Technical College got eight strikeouts from pitcher Taylor Draeger en route to beating St. Cloud Technical and Community College 5-3 in Minnesota College Athletic Conference softball Saturday.

Aubrey Grover, Skylar Beckel and Jada James each had a hit for the Yellowjackets.

RCTC followed that by losing 15-4 to St. Cloud. The Yellowjackets' Zoey Clark had two hits in the loss.