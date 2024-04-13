RCTC softball team makes it look easy twice against Ridgewater

Apr. 12—WILLMAR — Rochester Community and Technical College romped to a pair of five-inning decisions over Ridgewater on Friday, winning 15-6 and 16-1.

Aubrey Grover, MIchaela Kern and Bailey Monson each had two hits and two RBIs in the opener. Kern homered.

Tayler Draeger went five innings and got the pitching win, striking out six and walking none.

In Game 2, Mirrah Wells and Grover each had three hits, including a home run and a triple by Wells.

Draeger and Zoey Clark combined on the the RCTC pitching,