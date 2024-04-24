RCTC softball splits doubleheader with St. Cloud

Apr. 23—ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College softball team split a doubleheader with St. Cloud Technical and Community College on Tuesday, dropping the first game 9-1, before rebounding with a 5-0 win.

After getting little going in Game 1, Jada James helped the Yellowjackets break through.

James blasted a pair of home runs, finishing 2-for-3 with three RBIs for RCTC. James also tripled and drove in RCTC's only run in Game 1.

Brynn Irish also went 2-for-3, driving in a run in the nightcap for RCTC.

Zoey Clark was stellar in the circle, tossing seven shutout innings, allowing six hits with a pair of strikeouts.