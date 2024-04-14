RCTC runs winning streak to six straight in softball with sweep of Fergus Falls

Apr. 13—FERGUS FALLS — The Rochester Community and Technical College softball team ran its winning streak to six straight games with a pair of lopsided wins over Minnesota State Community and Technical College-Fergus Falls on Saturday.

RCTC posted 14-1 and 18-0 victories to improve to 13-15 overall and 7-1 in the South Division of the MCAC.

In the opener, Abby Zahn went 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs for the Yellowjackets. Jada James and Zoey Clark were both 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. James also hit a triple.

Zoey Clark earned the win on the mound. She allowed three hits in seven innings with 10 strikeouts and three walks.

Zahn had another big game in the nightcap. She went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBIs. Brynn Irish and Mirrah Wells also went 3-for-4. Irish had a double and two RBIs while Wells had a double, triple and three RBIs.

Taylor Draeger went all five innings on the mound for RCTC. She allowed two hits, struck out five and walked one.

RCTC will host Minnesota West Community and Technical College in a doubleheader at 3 p.m. Tuesday.