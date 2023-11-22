RCTC picks up impressive win against Division II Madison Area Technical College

Nov. 21—MADISON, Wis. — Blue Smaller scored 18 points and Jamison Lien had 16 in the Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team's 79-73 win over Division II junior college Madison Area Technical College

RCTC, a Division III junior college, moved to 1-2. It's started its season by playing three Division II schools.

"It was a good road win," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said. "We got some timely baskets from Blue Smaller and Jamison Lien and steady play from Aden Price. Daelen Whitfield gave us a spark off the bench in the first half. "

Price had 11 points and six assists and Whitfield had eight points.

RCTC led 48-41 at intermission.