RCTC men win second straight with 80-57 win over Western Technical College

Jan. 10—ROCHESTER — It wasn't a crisp game in the mind of coach Brian LaPlante, but the Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team rolled past Western Technical College 80-57 in men's junior college basketball on Wednesday.

"Very lackluster performance on our part," LaPlante said. "We came out flat in both halves. (We) have to find a way to improve."

The Yellowjackets did manage to jump out to a 43-26 lead at the half and they dominated the boards 52-31 in the game.

Jamison Lien led a balanced RCTC attack with 16 points and nine rebounds. He was one of four RCTC players to score in double figures. The Yellowjackets had 11 players who scored overall.

Kenyon-Wanamingo grad Laden Nerison had 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Yellowjackets. Blue Smaller had 12 points and seven rebounds while Sam Jennings had 10 points. Aden Price had six rebounds and Obinna Izoura dished out five assists.

The win moves RCTC to 7-8 overall and 2-1 in the South Division of the MCAC. Western Tech drops to 7-8, 0-3 in division play.

After suffering a six-game losing streak, the Yellowjackets have won two straight. They will travel to Willmar to face Ridgewater College at 2 p.m. Saturday.

