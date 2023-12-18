RCTC men no match for Bismarck State

Dec. 17—ANOKA — Rochester Community and Technical College lost for the third straight time and slipped to 5-5 with a 99-63 setback against Division I junior college Bismarck State on Sunday.

The Yellowjackets were gunned down by a Bismarck team that shot 58% from the field and 55% (12-for-22) from 3-point distance.

RCTC trailed 46-33 at halftime and was outscored 53-30 after that.

Reserve Gage Gasca led RCTC with 12 points. Zach Herrmann and Obinna Izoura each had 11 points.

RCTC was ourtrebound 41-28.