RCTC men make it five straight wins

Jan. 21—ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team is hitting its stride.

The Yellowjackets won for the fifth-straight time Saturday, blasting Minnesota State Community and Technical College 87-54 in Minnesota College Athletic Conference play.

"We probably played our best half of the year in the first half Saturday," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said. "We were really solid in all facets."

The Yellowjackets played well enough to build a resounding 50-26 lead.

Jamison Lien paced RCTC with 21 points, doing it on 9-for-12 shooting from the field. He also grabbed six rebounds. Laden Nerison added 15 points and Obinna Johnson had 13. Nerison was 4-for-5 from the field and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.

RCTC improves to 5-1 in the MCAC and 10-8 overall. Prior to their current five-game winning streak, the much-improved Yellowjackets had lost six straight games.