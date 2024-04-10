RCTC freshman named First-Team All-American in women's basketball

Apr. 9—ROCHESTER — Freshman Macaya Copeland of Rochester Community and Technical College has been named First-Team All-American in Division III NJCAA women's basketball.

Copeland is a 5-foot-5 guard from Minnetonka who played at Hopkins in high school. She helped RCTC place second in the nation at the Division III NJCAA National Tournament held in Rochester in March.

Copeland was one of two players honored from RCTC. Sophomore Jada James was selected Honorable Mention All-American.

Copeland averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game during the 2023-24 season. She shot 41.9% from the floor.

She was one of five players named to the first team. There was also a second and third team of five players each as well as five more on the honorable mention list.

James, a 5-9 sophomore forward, hails from St. Paul and she went to high school at Como Park. She averaged 13.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.8 assists per game and shot 47.4% from the field.

James was a key reserve when the Yellowjackets won the national championship in 2023.

RCTC finished the 2023-24 season at 23-5. The short-handed Yellowjackets lost to Minnesota West Community and Technical College 76-60 in the national championship game.

Sophomore Olivia Hayenga of Minnesota West was a First Team All-American and the Division III Player of the Year while her teammate, Hattie DeVries, was Second Team All-American.