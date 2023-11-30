RCTC football team a win away from national championship

Nov. 30—ROCHESTER — The rematch will determine a national champion.

When Rochester Community and Technical College suffered a narrow 24-21 loss to the College of DuPage in the second game of the regular season, Yellowjackets players vowed the two teams would meet again this season.

They were correct.

RCTC plays at DuPage on Saturday with the NJCAA Division III football national championship on the line.

"We're excited, it's not very often that you get to play for a national championship," RCTC coach Terrence Isaac Sr. said. "The guys, they understand and we're ready."

DuPage (10-1) will host RCTC (8-2) in the Red Grange Bowl at noon Saturday in Glen Ellyn, Ill. The Chaparrals are going for a three-peat, having won the past two Division III national championships. The game will be live streamed on ESPN Plus.

DuPage enters the game ranked No. 1 in Division III and RCTC is No. 2.

"They've been on top for a while now so we're just excited to get another chance at those guys," Isaac Sr. said. "They're well coached and going to be a tough outing for us."

RCTC played for the overall NJCAA football national title in 2015, when it lost 66-13 to Northwest Mississippi in Biloxi, Miss.

The Yellowjackets were 5-5 in Isaac Sr.'s first season coaching the team a year ago.

"It feels like a lot of people have bought into it," RCTC safety Michael Coble of Byron said of Isaac Sr.'s coaching culture. "We really do believe it, we don't just talk about it. We come to practice and try to show it every day."

Isaac Sr. said the Yellowjackets have been building all season. RCTC enters the game having won four straight.

The Yellowjackets earned a spot in the title game by winning the Minnesota College Athletic Conference championship game 24-16 against North Dakota State College of Science on Nov. 5 in St. Cloud.

In the first outing against DuPage, RCTC outgained the Chaparrals 502 yards to 297, but lost the turnover battle 2-1. Isaac Sr. said the key to this game will be for RCTC to avoid turnovers and limit penalties.

"I think at the beginning we were kind of a mixture of guys, some guys from last year in with the new guys," Isaac Sr. said. "I think we've jelled since the first game and come a long way from the first game. I think the time that we've spent going through this journey is going to pay off."

RCTC running back Christian Parrish rushed for 135 yards in the first meeting with DuPage, but he suffered a season-ending injury the very next game. In his place, Micah Hobin (467 yards rushing, 6.9 yards per carry, five TDs) and Raphael Manning (378 yards, 6.2 per carry, two TDs) have stepped up, along with Santos Aguirre.

"This year we've suffered a lot of injuries and we've had that 'Next man up' mentality," Isaac Sr. said. "I'm just proud of the guys and the way they've handled it."

RCTC averages 379.8 yards per game with a daunting passing game, which averages a D3-best 226 yards per contest, with 24 touchdown receptions. Yellowjackets quarterback Devin Watson is 110-for-199 passing for 1,623 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions in eight games played.

Jairrus Nichollson leads a balanced RCTC receiving attack with 29 catches (16.6 per catch, four TDs) while Brady Walsh has 22 receptions (13.7 per catch, 5 TDs), Jakson Hart has 21 catches (16.4 per catch, one TD) and Terrence Isaac Jr. has 19 grabs (18.8 per catch, four TDs).

The RCTC defense is allowing just 3.6 yards per rush this season.

Linebacker Martell Williams leads the team with 98 tackles and nine sacks. Lineman Mario Mendoza had 69 tackles and 8.5 sacks while linebacker Keshawn Johnson has 60 tackles and 2.5 sacks. The Yellowjackets have 39.5 sacks in 10 games.

Coble and Jahquii Roberts both have three interceptions.

DuPage comes into the game averaging just more than 400 yards per game on offense while limiting opponents to just 199.8 yards per game. It has been very tough to run on (74.6 yards per game).

"Rochester was one of the better teams we played this season and they do some great things on offense and defense," DuPage coach Matthew Rahn said. "We're confident that if we play our best brand of football and not have any mishaps, we should be able to take care of business."

DuPage quarterback Peyton O'Laughlin was 9-for-16 passing for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the first meeting against RCTC. He also had a short TD run. O'Laughlin is 90-for-146 passing for 1,424 yards with 16 TDs and five interceptions this season. All-America running back Jaden McGill averages 5.4 yards per carry with nine TDs and has totaled 1,174 all-purpose yards.

"We're going to have to be almost perfect to beat these guys," Isaac Sr. said. "And we have to have good drives and try to get points. It's going to take a collective effort from everyone."