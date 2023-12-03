RCTC has five players score in double figures in 15-point win over Itasca in men's basketball

Dec. 2—ROCHESTER — Rochester Community and Technical College had a balanced attack in a 84-69 victory over Minnesota North College-Itasca on Saturday in men's junior college basketball.

The Yellowjackets had five players score in double figures. Jamison Lien of Prior Lake led the way with 21 points and nine rebounds.

Laden Nerison of Kenyon had a strong all-around game with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Aden Price had 16 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals, Jason Klecker had 12 points, three rebounds and three assists while Obinna Izoura added 11points, four rebounds and two assists.

RCTC, which led 47-36 at the half, shot 50.0% from the floor and held a 36-31 edge on the boards. The Yellowjackets had 11 turnovers and Itasca had 17.

The Yellowjackets (3-2) host Dakota County Technical College at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a key non-conference contest.