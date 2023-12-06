RCTC coach reflects on national runner-up season

Dec. 6—ROCHESTER — Head coach Terrance Isaac Sr. guided the Rochester Community and Technical College football team to an NJCAA Division III runner-up finish during the 2023 season and was named the D-III national Coach of the Year.

The longtime coach was in his second season at RCTC after coaching at Vermilion Community College prior to that. He was 8-3 in his second season with the Yellowjackets and guided them to their first state championship since 2015.

RCTC suffered

a narrow 33-29 loss to the College of DuPage

last weekend in the D-III title game. The Yellowjackets overcame a 24-7 deficit and led 29-26 before DuPage scored the winning touchdown with just more than a minute to play.

You were so close to winning the Division III national title. How tough was that loss?

It was extremely difficult, but I'm so proud of these guys. I think any other team going in (to the second half down) 24-7 to DuPage, they probably would have shut it down. But my guys went into halftime and they were confident that we would come back and rally and that's what we did. Late in the game to be up 29-26, I'll take that any day.

DuPage's winning touchdown came on a third-and-goal from the 16. What happened on that play?

Give credit to those guys, their receiver just made a play on it. The quarterback threw it up and he made a play, so just credit to those guys.

Losing that way is tough, but can you reflect on what the season meant to you?

I can't say enough about my guys. They stepped up to every challenge. With the amount of guys that we lost this year — we had some tough injuries — and we had that "next man up" mentality and the next guy just stepped right in and we kept moving. I'm more proud of that, just the way the guys fought all season. I told the guys, "Don't put your head down, you have nothing to put your head down about." Hold your head up high and this program is going to be amazing as we move forward.

Looking back on the season, do you have any special memories?

This (past) week was special, just being in the moment. We took some time on Friday (Dec. 1, the day before the title game), after we did some community service, and I just told guys to take this all in. A lot of guys don't have the opportunity to play for a national championship and even though it was at the JUCO level, we were on the big stage. I think just this weekend with the guys, the meetings, the community service work together, those are times and moments that I will definitely cherish.

You were 5-5 in your first season at RCTC. What was the biggest improvement in this year's team?

I think the biggest thing was last year me and the staff got in late. We got in in March and didn't have a full year to recruit. We had to come in and just had to have some guys come in and we didn't have a full offseason. Just having a full offseason and time to prepare, I think that was the difference. You just have to credit the coaches that I work with. A tremendous group of guys who work hard every single day and they put their guys in the best position to be successful.

You brought some coaches with you from Vermilion. Who are those guys?

Coach (Antonio) McKinney, my defensive coordinator, he's been with me since we were coaching high school in Louisiana. And coach (Christian) Wilkerson, he was with me in Louisiana. Coach (Dustin) Beard, he was with me at Vermilion and he made the transition here. And then the guys who were here last year are the same guys. I'm grateful that those guys trust me enough to come with me. Some guys left their wives and kids (at home) to make the sacrifices so I always want to give those guys credit because they didn't have to do this and come with me and do the things they do. I'm grateful to those guys and their families.

You got to coach your son, Terrace Isaac Jr., the last three years in college. How special was that experience?

It's really special and I've actually coached him the last 10 years. I've coached him since junior high and high school and I had a chance to coach him here. That's awesome knowing that I had the chance to coach my son. I know that's the dad's dream to coach your son and it's been a good ride with him.

How good do you feel about the future of RCTC football?

Oh I feel great about it. I think we're on a different level right now and we were acknowledged all weekend by different individuals, saying that they see what we're doing and they see the progress. We're just just excited about that and we want to continue to do good work, and not only in football. Like I tell the guys, we care more about you succeeding in life. I would trade some wins in just to know that these guys are getting our best as far as us being mentors and role models for them.