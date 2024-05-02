RCTC closes in on division championship with sweep of Ridgewater in softball

May 1—ROCHESTER — Rochester Community and Technical College scored 32 runs in sweeping a doubleheader from Ridgewater College in junior college softball on Tuesday.

The Yellowjackets had their offense in high gear in both games as they won 20-12 in six innings and 12-4 in five innings to improve to 16-18.

In the opener, Aubrey Grover, Zoey Clark and Jada James all went 3-for-4. Grover hit a double and had six RBIs, Clark hit a home run, double and had two RBIs while James hit a double and had one RBI.

Bailey Monson went 2-for-5 with a double and four RBIs for RCTC while Skylar Beckel had three RBIs and Mirrah Wells added two RBIs.

Taylor Draeger started on the mound and allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings. Clark earned the win with 2 2/3 innings of relief and she allowed three earned runs on five hits.

Clark had another big game in the nightcap as she went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. She also earned another win on the mound, allowing one earned run on six hits over five innings.

Brynn Irish drove in three runs for RCTC, Grover was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Becker went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

RCTC is 10-2 in the South Division of the MCAC and plays a dobleheader at St. Cloud Technical and Community College at 4 p.m. Friday with the division championship on the line.