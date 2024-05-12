RCTC baseball team advances to District Tournament

May 12—ST. CLOUD — The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team kept its season alive and its chances to get to the NJCAA Division III World Series intact over the weekend by winning a pair of games at the Region 13A playoffs.

RCTC opened the region tournament with a 9-1 victory against Ridgewater, then dropped a tight 8-6 game against host St. Cloud Technical and Community College, before beating rival Riverland 15-5 on Saturday to advance to the district playoffs.

The North Plains District tournament is set for this Thursday through Saturday, again in St. Cloud. RCTC opens play against an opponent to be determined on Thursday. The start time for that game has not yet been announced.

—RCTC 9, Ridgewater 1: It took some time, but RCTC turned a close game into a blowout late in its region tournament opener. The Yellowjackets never trailed, scoring three runs in the fourth inning, but their lead held at 3-1 until the seventh inning.

RCTC added three runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth to pull away for a 9-1 win.

Rees Campanale was the Yellowjackets' leader at the plate and on the mound. He went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. He also threw a complete-game five-hitter, allowing one earned run, while walking one batter and striking out seven.

RCTC leadoff hitter Griffin Olson went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, while cleanup hitter Luis Rodriguez was 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.

—St. Cloud 8, RCTC 6: RCTC scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning of a back-and-forth game against host St. Cloud, but the Yellowjackets couldn't come all the way back and dropped an 8-6 decision to put themselves into a must-win game against Riverland to keep their season alive.

St. Cloud took the lead for good with a three-run sixth inning against RCTC, which again was led by Campanale. The Orlando, Fla., native went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBIs. He was the only Yellowjacket with more than one hit.

RCTC pitchers Jerry Santiago Jr. and Zack Carr combined for 15 strikeouts, but St. Cloud got to them for 15 hits and eight earned runs.

—RCTC 15, Riverland 5: The Yellowjackets kept their season alive by blowing out rival Riverland in a game that was shortened to 5 innings due to the 10-run rule.

Riverland actually led 4-1 after the third inning, but RCTC attacked the Blue Devils' pitchers after the first time through the order. RCTC scored five runs in the fourth to take a 6-4 lead, then ended the game with a 9-run bottom of the fifth.

Eight players had at least one hit for the Yellowjackets in the game, led by Griffin Olson, who had a huge day at the plate. Olson was 3-for-4 against Riverland with a home run, three runs scored and six RBIs. Kyle Bechtel went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBIs, while Augusto Mungarrieta and Teagun Ahrens both hit a home run.

Connor Jones pitched the first three innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits. Clement Febus came on to earn the win, giving up a run on two hits while striking out two batters.

RCTC takes a 29-14 overall record into this week's District tournament. The Yellowjackets have won 11 of their past 13 games.