RCTC baseball closes regular season with doubleheader sweep

May 5—WORTHINGTON — The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team closed its regular season in style here Sunday afternoon, sweeping a doubleheader against Minnesota West Technical and Community College.

The Yellowjackets opened with a 4-0 shutout and won the second game 7-6 in eight innings.

The sweep gives RCTC — the Minnesota College Athletic Conference South Division champs — a 27-14 regular-season mark. The Yellowjackets will enter the postseason having won nine of their past 10 games.

They'll play in the Region XIII tournament Thursday-Saturday in St. Cloud. The game time and opponent for their tournament opener is still to be determined.

Sunday, Clement Febus and Luis Rodriguez combined to throw a two-hitter in RCTC's 4-0 Game 1 win against Minnesota West. Febus started and allowed just two baserunners in five innings — one hit and one walk — and struck out four hitters. Rodriguez went the final two innings to earn the save, allowing a hit and a walk.

RCTC collected 10 hits, scoring three runs in the fifth inning and tacking on an insurance run in the seventh.

Designated hitter Logan O'Hara was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, while Teagun Ahrens was 3-for-4 with a double, and Augusto Mungarrieta went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run.

RCTC had to go to extra innings to win Game 2, with a Rees Campanale RBI single in the top of the eighth driving in the winning run.

Griffin Olson was 2-for-3 with a double and four runs scored, while Mungarrieta belted a two-run home run. Catcher Riley Forbes also had a three-hit game.

Olson pitched a perfect bottom of the eighth inning, striking out the side, to earn the victory.

BOX SCORES

Game 1: RCTC 4, Minnesota West 0

Game 2: RCTC 7, Minnesota West 6 (8 innings)