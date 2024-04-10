RCTC back in the win column with doubleheader sweep of Minnesota West

Apr. 9—WORTHINGTON — Rochester Community and Technical College snapped a three-game losing streak in softball by sweeping a doubleheader from Minnesota West Community and Technical College on Tuesday.

RCTC won both games in five innings, taking the opener 10-1 and winning the nightcap 14-5. The Yellowjackets are now 9-15, 3-1 in MCAC South Division play.

Abby Zahn went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the first game for the Yellowjackets. Skylar Becker was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two stolen bases and Michaela Kern was also 2-for-3.

Taylor Draeger pitched a two-hitter over the five innings for the win. She struck out 10 and walked three.

Zahn had another solid game at the plate in the nightcap. She went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Mirrah Wells was 2-for-4 with a double while Bria Nelson went 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs.

Zoey Clark went all five innings for the win. She allowed eight hits, struck out seven and walked one.

The Yellowjackets will play a doubleheader at Ridgewater College at 3 p.m. Friday.