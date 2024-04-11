RCS Miami: WRs vs. DBs

Part one focuses on the top wide receivers in one-on-ones against the defensive backs at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Miami.

Featured prospects:

Vernell Brown III

Winston Watkins Jr.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

Denairius Gray

Koby Howard

Waden Charles

Preston Parker Jr.

Part two focuses on the top defensive backs in one-on-ones against the wide receivers.

Featured prospects:

Hylton Stubbs

Gregory Thomas

Bralan Womack

Devin Jackson

Kallen Martinez

Leonzay Merzius