RCS Miami: WRs vs. DBs

David Berry, Video Director

Part one focuses on the top wide receivers in one-on-ones against the defensive backs at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Miami.

Featured prospects:
Vernell Brown III
Winston Watkins Jr.
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt
Denairius Gray
Koby Howard
Waden Charles
Preston Parker Jr.

Part two focuses on the top defensive backs in one-on-ones against the wide receivers.

Featured prospects:
Hylton Stubbs
Gregory Thomas
Bralan Womack
Devin Jackson
Kallen Martinez
Leonzay Merzius