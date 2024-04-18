RCS Charlotte: WRs vs. DBs

Part one focuses on the top wide receivers in one-on-ones against the defensive backs at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Charlotte!

Featured prospects:

Je'rel Bolder

Myles McAfee

Dyzier Carter

Malik Clark

Kenyon Alston

Jordon Gidron

Elijah Burress

Part two focuses on the top defensive backs in one-on-ones against the wide receivers at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Charlotte!

Featured prospects:

Jired Edwards

Samari Matthews

Jordan Thomas

Blake Woodby

Julian Peterson

Andre Clarke Jr.

Remington Moss