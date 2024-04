Part one focuses on the best offensive linemen in one-on-ones against the defensive linemen at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Atlanta!

Prospects featured:

Kail Ellis

Zykie Helton

Brayden Jacobs

Bear McWhorter

Zayden Walters

Part two focuses on the best defensive linemen in one-on-ones against the offensive linemen at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Atlanta!

Featured prospects:

Daverin Geralds

Malik Autry

Zion Grady

Katrell Webb

Bryce Perry-Wright