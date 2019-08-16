RCR's No. 2 Xfinity team handed L1-grade penalty at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — NASCAR officials announced Friday that the Richard Childress Racing No. 2 Chevrolet driven by Xfinity Series points leader Tyler Reddick was handed an L1-level penalty after failing pre-race inspection four times at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The inspection issues mean that the RCR No. 2 will not be allowed to qualify and will start at the rear of the field for Friday night’s Food City 300 (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM). Additionally, Reddick will serve a pass-through penalty with a trip down pit road after the green flag.

NASCAR officials also ejected No. 2 car chief Cam Strader for the remainder of the weekend and tacked on 10-point deductions in both the drivers standings and team owner standings.

Reddick, the series’ defending champion, has three Xfinity Series wins this season. He rides a streak of five consecutive top-five finishes heading into Friday night’s 300-lap event.