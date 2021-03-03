RCR unveils BetMGM paint schemes for Dillon, Reddick

Richard Childress Racing unveiled its BetMGM wrapped paint schemes for this month.

Austin Dillon’s No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet will take to the track this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Tyler Reddick’s No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet will be getting down and dirty for the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 28 (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

BetMGM is an authorized gaming partner of NASCAR and the official sports betting operator for RCR.