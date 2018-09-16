RCR says Ryan Newman was released from contract last month

LAS VEGAS — Richard Childress Racing released a statement Sunday addressing Ryan Newman‘s departure from the No. 31 Chevrolet, saying the driver was “released from his contract last month.”

Newman tweeted after final practice Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that he was leaving RCR after the season and intended to continue racing in Cup next season and beyond.

Newman and crew chief Luke Lambert have been paired for the past five seasons, earning a victory and three playoff appearances. Though the RCR release addressed only the No. 31 driver, Lambert’s contract with the team is believed to be up, and he also could be headed elsewhere next season.

Here’s the release from the team: