RCR, Roush shake up crew chief lineup: Lambert to No. 17; Reddick, Burnett paired

For the second consecutive week, Richard Childress Racing has announced a crew chief change for its 2020 program in NASCAR‘s top series.

Randall Burnett will take over as crew chief of the No. 8 team and driver Tyler Reddick next season, while Luke Lambert will step down at the conclusion of the 2019 season. The news was announced on RCR‘s social media platforms on Tuesday afternoon.

Lambert will be heading to Roush Fenway Racing as the crew chief for Chris Buescher and the No. 17 team. Buescher will be taking over the seat from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the 2020 season. Brian Pattie will not be returning to the No. 17 team as announced last month.

“We are certainly excited to have Luke Lambert joining our organization and taking over the reins of the No. 17 program,” team owner Jack Roush said in a team release. “Luke has a strong engineering background and also the ability to energize and lead a team. We look forward to pairing him with Chris next season and seeing what they can do on the track.”



Lambert had been a mainstay atop the pit box for RCR since 2011 working with Jeff Burton, Ryan Newman and Daniel Hemric at the Cup level as well as Elliott Sadler in the Xfinity Series. He has one Cup win on his resume with Newman in 2017 at Phoenix and helped guide Newman to RCR‘s lone Championship 4 appearance to date in the inaugural season of the elimination playoff format in 2014.

Over eight seasons in the Cup ranks, Lambert also accumulated 24 top fives and 72 top 10s as well as his first pole last month at Kansas Speedway with Hemric. In the Xfinity Series, he tallied four wins with Sadler in 2012 en route to a second-place finish in the standings. In total, he spent 14 years at RCR in a number of roles.

The RCR move teams up Burnett and Reddick, who have found great success in the 2019 Xfinity Series season. The pair has combined for five wins as the series heads to ISM Raceway where Reddick is looking to lock into the Championship 4 as he continues his quest to defend his 2018 championship. Reddick will be competing as a rookie in the sport‘s top series next season.

Burnett is no stranger to being a Cup crew chief. He served as the pit boss for AJ Allmendinger in 42 races at JTG Daugherty Racing between 2016-17. He then moved over to RCR‘s No. 2 Xfinity car midseason — a position he has held since then.

The RCR announcement comes a week after the organization announced that Danny Stockman would transition to a different role on the No. 3 team and Justin Alexander would be back atop the pit box for Austin Dillon‘s team.