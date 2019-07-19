RCR No. 8 fails pre-qualifying inspection three times; car chief ejected NASCAR officials have ejected a Richard Childress Racing crewmember after its No. 8 Chevrolet failed pre-qualifying inspection three times Friday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. RELATED: Weekend schedule The infractions were found before Friday's Busch Pole Qualifying at the 1.058-mile track. Darin Nestlerode, car chief for the No. 8 Chevy driven by Daniel Hemric, was […]

NASCAR officials have ejected a Richard Childress Racing crewmember after its No. 8 Chevrolet failed pre-qualifying inspection three times Friday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The infractions were found before Friday’s Busch Pole Qualifying at the 1.058-mile track. Darin Nestlerode, car chief for the No. 8 Chevy driven by Daniel Hemric, was ejected for the remainder of the race weekend.

Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM) will mark Hemric’s first Monster Energy Series start at New Hampshire. The 28-year-old rookie currently ranks 24th in the Monster Energy Series driver standings.