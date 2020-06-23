RCR No. 21 Xfinity team fined for Talladega lug-nut violation

NASCAR officials penalized the Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet team Tuesday for a lug-nut infraction from last Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The RCR No. 21 — driven to a sixth-place finish by rookie Anthony Alfredo in the Unhinged 300 — was found with a single lug nut not safely secured in a post-race check. The safety violation (Section 10.9.10.4 in the NASCAR Rule Book) resulted in a $5,000 fine for crew chief Andy Street.

No other post-race penalties were issued from the weekend at the 2.66-mile Alabama track.