RC Lens consider move for free agent Andy Delort

According to Mohamed Toubache-Ter, RC Lens are considering a move for Andy Delort (32), who is a free agent following his departure from Qatari side Umm Salal SC.

Delort’s spell in Qatar was ultimately a short one. In recent weeks and months, he has been training with former club AC Ajaccio as he retains his fitness ahead of the upcoming campaign. The Algeria international is planning on a return to Ligue 1 and clubs are showing interest. Given his status as a free agent, he represents an attractive prospect, seemingly even for teams towards the top of the table.

Toubache-Ter understands that Lens, who will compete in the UEFA Europa Conference League under Will Still next season, are considering a move for Delort. Les Sang et Or are looking to recruit a striker this summer. Elye Wahi, last summer’s big-money signing, is expected to leave the club and under the new austere regime, announced by the Lens’ president, a low-cost alternative may be sought.

However, Toubache-Ter understands that Delort himself would prioritise a return to former club Montpellier HSC, who have also shown interest.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle