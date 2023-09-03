RBs still set pace for Cowboys’ offense when it comes to cap spending

The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2023 NFL season with a fair amount of cap space. After the initial roster was set on Tuesday, the regular season rules of cap calculations went into effect. All 53 players who made the club are fully counted, and players who had guaranteed money in their deals but were cut now appear on the dead money ledger. Dallas enters Week 1 of the season with $7.7 million in space, the ninth-most in the NFL.

This gives them several options they can employ. For one, they have the ability to offer extensions to current players who have low cap hits. They also can swing in-season trades or free-agent signings should holes in the armor appear either through attrition or lack of performance. Finally, the can also just hold onto the money and roll it over into the 2024 cap.

For now, though, here’s a look at the breakdown of what they are spending on player on the offense for this coming year. We’ve ranked the positional spending according to where Dallas is in comparison to the other NFL teams, and also a breakdown of each player at the position.

All figures are from OverTheCap and are approximates unless specifically specific.

Running Back: $13.9 million (4th)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Pollard: $10.1 million

Rico Dowdle: $1 million

Deuce Vaughn: $783,000

Hunter Luepke: $757,000

Ronald Jones (susp): $989,000

Malik Davis (PS-dead $): $216,000

Quarterback: $29.9 million (12th in NFL)

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott: $26.8 million

Cooper Rush: $2.125 million

Trey Lance: $940,000

Wide Receivers: $21.5 million (16th)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

CeeDee Lamb: $4.5 million

Brandin Cooks: $6 million

Michael Gallup: $6.8 million

Jalen Tolbert: $1.2 million

Kavontae Turpin: $870,000

Jalen Brooks: $770,000

David Durden (IR): $453,000

Jalen Moreno-Cropper (PS): $216,000

Tyron Johnson (PS): $371,000

Tight End: $4.06 million (30th*)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Schoonmaker: $1.1 million

Jake Ferguson: $1.05 million

Peyton Hendershot: $875,000

John Stephens (IR): $451,000

Sean McKeon (PS): $371,000

Princeton Fant (PS): $216,000

* Over The Cap lists Dallas as 32nd at $3.65 million but the individual tally shows the above number and ranking.

Offensive Line: $35.1 million* (21st*)

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Zack Martin: $11.75 million

Tyron Smith: $8 million

Terence Steele: $4.3 million*

Tyler Biadasz: $2.9 million

Tyler Smith: $3 million

Chuma Edoga: $940,000

Asim Richards: 811,245

TJ Bass: $753,333

Sean Harlow (PS): $371,000

Brock Hoffman (PS): $216,000

Alex Taylor (PS): $216,000

Earl Bostick Jr (PS): $216,000

Josh Ball (IR): $1.1 million

Matt Waletzko (IR): $555,873

*The breakdown of Steele’s extension has not been publicized, so the impact on his 2023 cap hit is still unknown.

Offensive cap spending over the last 10 years

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys’ total money spent on offensive positions in 2023 is $104 million. That ranks just outside the top-10 at No. 12. This season is the first time since 2020 Dallas has been outside of the top-two in offensive spending, and the first time since 2018 (23rd) they’ve been outside the top 10.

Over the last 10 seasons, Dallas has ranked first or second in cap space spent on offense three times (2016 – No. 1, 2021 – No. 2, 2022 – No. 2). Ranking 23rd is the lowest they’ve ever been, which they hit twice (2014, 2018).

2014: 23rd

2015: 20th

2016: 1st

2017: 14th

2018: 23rd

2019: 9th

2020: 8th

2021: 2nd

2022: 2nd

2023: 12th

Average: 11th

Comparisons

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys aren’t the only NFC East team in the top half of the league in offensive spending. The Giants check in at $98 million (16th). Meanwhile the Commanders are 22nd at $92.8 million and the defending division champs are 29th at $86.8 million.

The secret? Dallas is the only of the four clubs who has a quarterback years into a second contract. Both Daniel Jones and Jalen Hurts are on new deals signed this offseason, so the cap hit is relatively low for the game’s most expensive position. Washington’s backup QB Jacoby Brissett is on the books for $8.5 million while the starter Sam Howell doesn’t even pass $1 million.

Meanwhile the rest of the top scoring offenses around the league are ranked as follows in 2023:

Cowboys Dead Money on offensive personnel: $14.7 million

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

While the Cowboys have plenty of cap room to use, a bunch of it is currently taken up by contracts of players no longer on the team. Dead money occurs when a player has bonus money allocated into future years but they end up off the roster.

When taken as a snapshot, it’s bad to use current-year cap space in this way, but that’s short sighted. The actual money was paid out in previous seasons and the reason it’s dead money on this year’s cap is because the team had extra cap space in previous years despite still writing the check back then.

Other times, dead money includes guys who are released and then signed back to the practice squad.

OL La’el Collins: $8.2 million

RB Ezekiel Ellott: $5.8 million

TE Blake Jarwin: $236,000

OL Earl Bostick: $207,000

OL Chuma Edoga: $153,000

WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper: $143,000

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire