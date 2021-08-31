RBs you shouldn't sleep on in 2021 Game Theory
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund RBs you shouldn't sleep on in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Naquan Jones not on Tennessee Titans 53-man roster
Martin Mayhew was teammates with Ricky Ervins and Jamie Morris in Washington.
Wide receiver A.J. Brown campaigned on social media for the Titans to make Julio Jones his teammate. NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry and left tackle Taylor Lewan also made clear they wanted the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver in Tennessee. Then the Titans did just that, becoming the latest NFL team to trade for a wide receiver hoping he provides the needed offensive boost to turn a good team into a champion.
Here's all of the New York Jets roster cuts for 2021 NFL season as team trims down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Receiver Michael Thomas did indeed revert to reserve/physically unable to perform, which will keep him out at least five games over six weeks as he recovers after ankle surgery. That was one of many moves the Saints made Tuesday to reduce their roster to 53 players. More moves will happen the coming days, including injured [more]
The Pittsburgh Steelers started moves on roster cut-down day with the release of WR Anthony Johnson.
Prominent Indianapolis Colts players will miss practice time heading into the season opener. It could happen often during the 2021 season.
Raequan Williams waived by the Philadelphia Eagles
The Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer-sheet drama and everything surrounding it is great for a league constantly starving for intriguing off-ice narratives.
With Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer released, and Jarrett Stidham placed on the PUP list, rookie Mac Jones is the only QB on the Patriots' 53-man roster.
Andy Behrens is joined by analytics guru Cynthia Frelund from the NFL Network to answer some live fan questions, talk about the players she thinks will be most improved this season, and go over the offensive playmakers that she thinks are cheat codes.
The Seahawks released three vested veterans as they dropped below the 53-player limit on Tuesday. Defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche, safety Damarious Randall, and guard Justin Simmons are all eligible to sign with any team now that they’ve been dropped by Seattle. The Seahawks could also re-sign them on Wednesday if they move any players to [more]
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano recaps the cut-down day moves made by Giants and Jets. The G-Men continued to build depth on the offensive line, acquiring Ben Bredeson from Baltimore, while the Jets dealt tight end Chris Herndon to Minnesota. It leaves the them very thin at that position, with corresponding moves likely before the season opener.
Matt Cassel explains what kind of issues the Patriots could face by starting rookie quarterback Mac Jones for an entire season.
The Chargers have finalized the full 53-man roster to start the 2021 season. Take a look at each player on the active roster.
Dozens of players who formerly played in D.C. were released ahead of the NFL's roster cut deadline.
The NFLPA says it is investigating Meyer's comments.
The starting options might be very limited, but Newton certainly could find work with a new club.