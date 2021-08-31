RBs you shouldn't sleep on in 2021 Game Theory

Reuters

The coronavirus pandemic will cause the main U.S. Social Security trust fund reserves to be depleted in 2033, a year sooner than an estimate made a year ago, as a steep drop in employment shrank revenue, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday. The Treasury said the Old Age and Survivors Trust Fund, which pays retirement benefits, would be able to pay 76% of scheduled benefits after 2033 from continuing payroll tax revenues. Social Security's separate Disability Insurance Trust Fund will see its reserves depleted in 2057, eight years sooner than last year's estimate.