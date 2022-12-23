Seahawks RBs Godwin Igwebuike, Wayne Gallman elevated from practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced a couple of moves on Friday afternoon that will hopefully add a little depth to the run game. Running backs Godwin Igwebuike and Wayne Gallman have been elevated from the practice squad ahead of the Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

With running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas both listed as questionable to play with ankle injuries, providing more support at the position is the best way to play it safe.

Igwebuike, who has now been promoted for the third week in a row, has been handling the team’s kick-return duties as well. If Gallman makes an appearance on Saturday, it would be his Seahawks debut.

The Seahawks and Chiefs are set to kick off Saturday morning – Christmas Eve – at 10 a.m. PT.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire