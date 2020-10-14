If RBs are so easy to find, why do Detroit Lions keep taking them high in NFL draft?

The Jacksonville Jaguars were so determined to build a reliable running game in Doug Marrone’s first season as head coach that the organization took the unusual step of drafting a running back No. 4 overall.

Leonard Fournette had a fine rookie season in 2017, rushing for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns while helping the Jaguars to within a whisker of the Super Bowl. But three years later, after the second 1,000-yard season of his career, Fournette was deemed so expendable that Jacksonville cut him during training camp and turned its starting running back job over to a little-known undrafted rookie out of Illinois State, James Robinson.

Jacksonville’s identity as a football team has not changed much in Marrone’s four seasons as coach. The team still wants to play physical football and win with balance on offense and a tenacious defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) makes a first down run during second quarter action against the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field Sunday, September 13, 2020.

But the organization’s philosophy on drafting running backs seemingly has shifted.

The Jaguars have not taken a running back higher than the fifth round the last three years, and Robinson has all but six of the team’s carries by a running back this fall.

Marrone said questions about Jacksonville’s positional draft philosophy are better suited for general manager Dave Caldwell or some of the team’s scouts, but he acknowledged that most NFL teams changed their thinking on drafting running backs “a little bit earlier” than 2017.

“To say the value of the position has gone down, I think the game has changed a little bit with more movement from the quarterback position,” Marrone said in a conference call Wednesday with Detroit reporters. “There’s such an emphasis on making sure that you have the right guy at the quarterback position, that I think that’s probably kind of lessened the value of that running back position.”

The 1-4 Jaguars host the 1-3 Detroit Lions on Sunday in a game that, for as bad as the two teams are, provides more fodder for folks who think NFL teams should never spend a high draft pick on a running back.

Robinson ranks 12th in the NFL with 333 yards rushing and has been a bright spot in Jacksonville’s otherwise dismal season. He’s averaging 4.6 yards per carry, has 19 catches out of the backfield and for the nominal cost of a $25,000 signing bonus has been one of the biggest steals in the NFL.

The Lions, meanwhile, found their leading rusher, 35-year-old Adrian Peterson, on the free agent scrap heap in early September.

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Ford Field.

Peterson, despite barely knowing the Lions playbook, has 245 yards rushing on 54 carries in four games and has relegated recent second-round draft picks D’Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson to backup roles.

“I think all the way across the board, you find players, hopefully, that maybe come out of different situations and just, like I said maybe on Monday, when they get into the NFL, something happens and the lightbulb comes on and they play really well,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said. “From that aspect of it, I think everyone just makes the most of their opportunities. And when they do, if they can break through, then I think it’s great.”

Both the Lions and Jaguars deserve credit for turning overlooked players into featured parts of their offense, though Peterson’s success calls into question the Lions’ incongruous use of draft day resources.

